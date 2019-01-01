Kronos Advanced People Analytics

Kronos Inc. introduced Advanced People Analytics for its human capital management (HCM) full-suite solutions. Powered by the award-winning AIMEE artificial intelligence engine, Advanced People Analytics applies machine learning to real-time data available across the entire employee lifecycle to provide personalized and proactive people-centric insights, predictions and recommendations. Organizations gain access to three powerful, intuitive data science tools that any manager can use to replace anecdotal decisions with unbiased, evidence-based actions, the company explained.