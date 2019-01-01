Kronos Advanced People Analytics

Kronos Advanced People AnalyticsOrganizations gain access to three powerful, intuitive data science tools that any manager can use.
Kronos Inc. introduced Advanced People Analytics for its human capital management (HCM) full-suite solutions. Powered by the award-winning AIMEE artificial intelligence engine, Advanced People Analytics applies machine learning to real-time data available across the entire employee lifecycle to provide personalized and proactive people-centric insights, predictions and recommendations. Organizations gain access to three powerful, intuitive data science tools that any manager can use to replace anecdotal decisions with unbiased, evidence-based actions, the company explained.