Kronos Inc. Employee Contact Tracing Tool

Kronos Inc. introduces an automated reporting capability for employee contact tracing to help organizations and their essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is available for Kronos Workforce Dimensions, Workforce Central, Workforce Ready and iSeries Central customers globally at no additional charge. The employee contact tracing tool allows employers to leverage data science to analyze labor records and time and attendance data, and generate a contact tracing report using only the afflicted employee's ID number to identify potential contacts based on overlapping shifts. Ultimate Software, which merged with Kronos on April 1, has similarly delivered UltiPro product enhancements and resources to help its customers navigate challenges stemming from COVID-19.