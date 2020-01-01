Kronos Inc. introduces the next-generation Kronos InTouch DX intelligent time clock, which combines consumer-grade personalization, enterprise-level intelligence, and the durability of Kronos time clocks to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower all workers. The InTouch DX works seamlessly with Workforce Dimensions and features a future-ready foundation for facial recognition and other emerging technologies. Additional features include: Individual Mode, to showcase personalized tiles; My Time feature, combining timecards and weekly schedules; and multiple languages to support a diverse, global workforce.