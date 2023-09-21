Kudos to Celebrate Entry Into the Convenience Channel

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Making its debut into the convenience store channel, Kudos will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, Sept. 28, and a grand opening community appreciation event recognizing Huntsville area heroes on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Kudos is a new-to-industry brand and project of the Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc. (GHRA). The store will feature unique food and beverage offerings such as Heroes' Chicken and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas, along with a breakfast program featuring fresh biscuits and sandwiches.

"I am excited to welcome the Huntsville community to experience Kudos' unique blend of delicious food and exceptional service. Our team's goal is to serve great food and create a space where everyone feels appreciated, and is pleased to return," said Moez Maredia, owner and operator of Kudos and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas in Huntsville.

Both opening events are designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet Kudos staff, as well as several public officials, Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce representatives, community partners and local business leaders. Guests can also expect:

Complimentary samples from Heroes' Chicken and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas

Special guests and treats from GHRA vendor partners including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, The Hershey Co., Frito-Lay and more

An opportunity to meet and receive valuable information from the Huntsville Fire Department, H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, and other first responders and heroes

"The introduction of Kudos builds on GHRA's resolve to support and honor the first responders who serve our communities," said Brian Trout, GHRA CEO. "Kudos shares the same values as GHRA – to make our community a better place."

Locals interested in attending the opening ceremonies can find the new Kudos location at 601 State Highway 75 North in Huntsville.

The GHRA supports independently-owned and -operated convenience stores in the greater Houston area. GHRA serves nearly 2,000 members and covers 37 counties across Southeast Texas. Its family of brands includes Kudos and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas. The opening of the Huntsville Kudos is part of GHRA's ongoing growth and expansion plan to launch about 250 new and remodeled Kudos convenience marketplace locations in three to five years.