Kum & Go to Close Last Urban Walk-Up Store
Kum & Go opened the location in May 2020 as its first convenience store without fuel. The sustainability-focused site offered pizza, sandwiches, salads, high-end wine and liquor, and traditional c-store fare with the exception of roller grill hot dogs, nacho cheese bar or craft beer growlers available at its Marketplace concept stores.
The c-store chain later added four other urban walk-up stores in Denver; Omaha, Neb.; and Ames, Iowa. However, it closed them in late 2022, leaving the Des Moines location the only Kum & Go store of that format in operation, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
At the time, the company stated that the sites no longer fit into the company's long-term expansion plans.
The latest closing comes as the Kum & Go brand faces a phased rebranding as Maverik — Adventure's First Stop following its acquisition by the Salt Lake City-based company. Approximately a third of all Kum & Go stores are expected to be converted to the Maverik brand over the course of 2024.
Maverik operates convenience stores across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.