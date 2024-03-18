Kum & Go to Close Last Urban Walk-Up Store

The downtown Des Moines location was the first of five fuel-free stores.
Angela Hanson
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go's venture into urban walk-up stores will come to an end this month.

The convenience store chain confirmed that it will close its final walk-up store on March 24. The final day of the store, located at 319 Seventh St. in downtown Des Moines, will come a month after Walgreens closed a location in the area and Hy-Vee slashed the operating hours of its nearby Court Avenue store, citing falling sales and rising crime, as reported the Des Moines Register.

"We've learned a lot from operating our fuel-less concepts, however, they no longer fit into our long-term plans in Des Moines," said Kum & Go spokesperson Taylor Boland. "We'll continue to focus our efforts on locations that best serve our customers with fuel, delicious food, great service, and a clean and welcoming environment."

Kum & Go opened the location in May 2020 as its first convenience store without fuel. The sustainability-focused site offered pizza, sandwiches, salads, high-end wine and liquor, and traditional c-store fare with the exception of roller grill hot dogs, nacho cheese bar or craft beer growlers available at its Marketplace concept stores.

The c-store chain later added four other urban walk-up stores in Denver; Omaha, Neb.; and Ames, Iowa. However, it closed them in late 2022, leaving the Des Moines location the only Kum & Go store of that format in operation, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

At the time, the company stated that the sites no longer fit into the company's long-term expansion plans.

The latest closing comes as the Kum & Go brand faces a phased rebranding as Maverik — Adventure's First Stop following its acquisition by the Salt Lake City-based company. Approximately a third of all Kum & Go stores are expected to be converted to the Maverik brand over the course of 2024.

Maverik operates convenience stores across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.

