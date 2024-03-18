Kum & Go to Close Last Urban Walk-Up Store

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go's venture into urban walk-up stores will come to an end this month.

The convenience store chain confirmed that it will close its final walk-up store on March 24. The final day of the store, located at 319 Seventh St. in downtown Des Moines, will come a month after Walgreens closed a location in the area and Hy-Vee slashed the operating hours of its nearby Court Avenue store, citing falling sales and rising crime, as reported the Des Moines Register.

"We've learned a lot from operating our fuel-less concepts, however, they no longer fit into our long-term plans in Des Moines," said Kum & Go spokesperson Taylor Boland. "We'll continue to focus our efforts on locations that best serve our customers with fuel, delicious food, great service, and a clean and welcoming environment."

[Read more: Maverik Debuts First Rebranded Kum & Go Location]