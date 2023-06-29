Kum & Go to Shake Up Digital Engagement Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go is preparing to roll out changes to the Kum & Go mobile app and the &Rewards loyalty program.

The digital enhancements are expected to go live later this summer.

According to the convenience store retailer, the multipronged project kicked off in 2021 with the overarching goal of bringing "A Fresh Perspective" to the digital customer experience, with the help of project partners Orium, Contentful, Paytronix, NCR Corp. and PDI.

"Our goal has always been to deliver a high-quality, high-functioning digital solution to elevate our customers digital experience," said Levon Hooks, chief information officer at Kum & Go. "We are in the midst of a multiyear digital roadmap and introducing a new app and loyalty program is central to achieving our goals and setting ourselves up to deliver differentiated experiences for our &Rewards members."

The new Kum & Go mobile app features a new loyalty program and an e-commerce experience with enhanced mobile ordering capabilities. To elevate the experience even further, it will feature a new personalized interface, customized to display unique information relevant to each customer — including shopping recommendations based on past activity and the ability to designate a favorite Kum & Go store location.

Mobile Fuel Pay is here to stay with the added functionality of being able to prepay for gas in the app, the company added.

"Throughout the entirety of this project, we repeatedly asked ourselves how we could level up the Kum & Go app to not just be another app, but one of our customers' favorite apps," said Matt Anderson, director of digital customer experience at Kum & Go. "To make it a favorite, we knew we had to create a digital experience rewarding enough for our loyal customers, and that's exactly what we went and did."

Within the app platform, Kum & Go's &Rewards loyalty program will have a new feel and will give customers the power to choose how they want to redeem their points, the retailer explained. &Rewards members will be able to bank &Rewards points and convert them into &Rewards Cash, available for use with nearly any in-store or in-app purchase, or a per-gallon fuel discount at the pump.

&Rewards points will accumulate faster on purchases and &Rewards members will continue to receive exclusive rewards.

"Our &Rewards members are our most engaged customers," said Ryan Lindsley, vice president of marketing and digital strategy at Kum & Go. "We want to make sure that we are continuing to find new ways to reward them for their trust in us as their favorite convenience store."

Kum & Go will celebrate the official launch of the new mobile app and &Rewards program later this summer.

In April, Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop inked an agreement to acquire Kum & Go from the Krause Group. As part of the deal, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. Kum & Go employs more than 5,000 associates and currently operates 400-plus stores across 13 states.