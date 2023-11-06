Kwik Trip Recognizes Innovative Students

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is supporting future innovation in the convenience channel as sponsor of the bi-annual Innovation Competition.

The contest — held on behalf of Wisconsin Business World and sponsored by Kwik Trip — tasks students to innovate a new product for the convenience store chain, create a marketing plan and present the idea in the format of their choice.

This year's winning entries included Kwik Vending, Sauce System and the Hot Spot Kiosk. Student winners were:

Rida Sudheer and Carlie Rousseau from Waukesha West High School;

Brooke Mercier from Racine Case High School; and

Logan Pinnow from Holmen High School.

"We proudly sponsor this contest twice a year because we know the educational impact it can have," said Joe Zietlow, Kwik Trip's industry and trade association manager. "We’re always impressed with the students' creativity and appreciate their hard work in creating their presentations. Thank you to all who participated!”

The contest was open to Wisconsin students in grades six through 12. Each of the winning projects received a $500 cash prize. Wisconsin Business World and Kwik Trip will launch a similar contest this fall.

"This contest pushes students to put their entrepreneurial and innovative skills to the test," said Senior Director of Wisconsin Business World Michelle Grajkowski. "Wisconsin businesses like Kwik Trip contribute to our economy and our communities, and encouraging students to explore new ideas for local companies will shape our state's future. Congratulations to all of the participants!"

Wisconsin Business World, a program of WMC Foundation, educates students on business, entrepreneurism and the free market through its statewide competitions, summer camps, one-day programs, online curriculum and classroom presentations.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa and South Dakota.