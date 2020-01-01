The L-Guard System by Lancer Worldwide

Lancer Worldwide introduces an accessory line developed to ensure hygienic protection throughout the beverage dispensing experience: The L-Guard System. The first product in the line is a Valve Guard that can retrofit easily with existing Lancer Worldwide machines. Slated to start shipping on June 1, the Valve Guard is designed to protect the valves, levers and dispensed beverages from contamination throughout frequent daily use. The guard slips around the outside of the dispenser housing, and attaches to a foam adhesive backed tab. No tools are needed for setup.