La Colombe Draft Latte Cans

Chobani continues its partnership with La Colombe Coffee Roasters with the national launch of 11-ounce Draft Latte cans. Billed by the company as the "World's Frothiest Draft Latte," the new offering comes in Double, Triple, Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors and has the same creamy texture and smooth taste as the Draft Lattes on tap in La Colombe cafés. Made with high-quality ingredients such as single-origin Colombian bean coffee that has been carefully selected, roasted and cold brewed, plus locally sourced, fresh milk, the product boasts 50% less sugar than typical ready-to-drink flavored coffee beverages. Keurig Dr Pepper will help expand distribution of the Draft Latte cans, which have a suggested retail price of $3.29 each.