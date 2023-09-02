Labatt Blue Light Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Acai Beer

As selections of nonalcoholic products expands, Labatt Blue Light introduces one of the first fruit-forward offerings to the segment, Labatt Blue Light Non-Alcohol Strawberry Acai. The nonalcoholic beer presents notes of strawberry and acai and contains less than 0.5 percent ABV. Plus, with only 75 calories, it can appeal to the weight conscious, according to the company. The beverage is available all year in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and is currently for sale in New York and Michigan. A rollout to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Vermont is expected later in 2023.