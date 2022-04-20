Labatt USA is bringing a new experience to hard seltzer drinking with the introduction of Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart, which mixes the tangy flavors of a fruited sour beer with the light drinkability of a summer seltzer. Beginning this spring, variety packs are available featuring Tart Pineapple, Tart Passion Fruit, Tart Mango and Tart Guava varieties. Additionally, the fan-favorite Labatt Blue Light Seltzer variety pack is getting two new flavors. Watermelon Kiwi and Strawberry Guava are joining the existing Black Cherry Lime and Blood Orange Blackberry flavors in the pack. These brand portfolio updates closely align with consumer trends and relevant category data, meeting demand and filling white space across the beverage industry, according to the company.