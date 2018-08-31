LayerCake Site Evaluation App

LayerCake is an iOS-enabled app that's designed to replace the retail industry’s multi-layered market demo and plan books for site evaluation. LayerCake’s digital platform draws from multi-sourced data. On top of site locations, the app layers on customizable information that can range from area household income to daytime population to transportation options and drive times, as well as street views and satellite aerial views. It also shows site visibility, area co-tenancy, descriptions about the property, location photos, blueprints and marketing materials. Another layer adds CAD proposed sites. Users can live-stream presentations for tours, make and respond to commentary in real-time, and export visually-driven data for offline presentations.