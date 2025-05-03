U.S. snackers can now enjoy the best Lay's flavors — Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Barbeque — in one bite with Lay's All Dressed. The chips come in a 2.5-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $2.69 and a 7.75-ounce bag for $4.99. This is already one of the most beloved varieties in Canada and after years of fan requests, Lay’s brings it stateside for the first time in its classic potato chip format. Previously, Ruffles All Dressed was offered in the United States for a limited time in 2021 and 2024, while Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed was available as part of the brand’s Flavor Swap Program in 2023.