One of Lay's most popular limited-edition flavors, Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, returns as a permanent addition to the Lay's brand portfolio. Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle potato chips combine Lay's iconic Flamin' Hot flavor with the tangy taste of dill pickle to create a unique and delectable flavor unlike any other, according to the maker. The product also offers a ​​​sneak peek at Lay's all-new packaging design, including a bold purple bag. Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle chips come in a 7.75-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.49.