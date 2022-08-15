The Lay's brand is adding another twist to summer snacking with the return of its Lay's Flavor Swap lineup. This year, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese joins Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch flavor, Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion flavor and Lay's Cheetos flavor mashups. The four Lay's Flavor Swap offerings are available for $4.59 (7.75 ounces, 8 ounces) and $2.29 (2.5 ounces, 2.625 ounces) while supplies last.