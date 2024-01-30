Lemon Perfect Water

Enhanced water brand Lemon Perfect brings to market a larger 15.2-ounce bottle and three highly anticipated new flavors: Watermelon, Coconut and Blueberry. The new bottle will replace the original 12-ounce size across all retail channels, allowing Lemon Perfect to fit on shelf space in convenience stores and introducing a new channel into the brand's retail expansion. According to the company, due to a positive customer response to the limited launch of Lemon Perfect's watermelon flavor in summer of 2023, the coconut and blueberry flavors will be officially added to the brand's permanent lineup.