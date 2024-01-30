Lemon Perfect Water

After a limited launch of the watermelon flavor last summer, the brand intends to add additional options to its permanent lineup.
Lemon Perfect Water in large bottles

Enhanced water brand Lemon Perfect brings to market a larger 15.2-ounce bottle and three highly anticipated new flavors: Watermelon, Coconut and Blueberry. The new bottle will replace the original 12-ounce size across all retail channels, allowing Lemon Perfect to fit on shelf space in convenience stores and introducing a new channel into the brand's retail expansion. According to the company, due to a positive customer response to the limited launch of Lemon Perfect's watermelon flavor in summer of 2023, the coconut and blueberry flavors will be officially added to the brand's permanent lineup. 

