Lenny & Larry's The Complete Crunchy Cookies

Lenny & Larry’s, a protein cookie pioneer, has whipped up a new line of freshly baked treats: The Complete Crunchy Cookies. Taking their best-selling Complete Cookies flavors — Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar — the brand is unveiling these new crunchy, protein-packed, bite-sized cookies. They have more than 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per bag. The Complete Crunchy Cookies are also non-GMO and vegan.