 Skip to main content

Leveraging the Forecourt to Drive Impulse Sales

Retailers and brands can use retail media networks to spark consumer trial of candy and snack items.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
GSTV's Kristal Walton talking at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo
Kristal Walton of GSTV

INDIANAPOLIS — Candy and snack items are often considered impulse buys, but that doesn’t mean retailers and brands can't give consumers a little nudge. That's where retail media networks can play a role.

Speaking at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo session entitled "The Surprising Relationship Between Fueling Up & Shelling Out," Kristal Walton, senior vice president/general manager of retailer partnerships at GSTV, explained that retail media networks offer ad placements within its owned properties to monetize and create meaningful shopper connections. 

[Read more: Convenience Stores Hit the Sweet Spot With Consumers]

As Walton laid out, there are three areas of the retail media proposition:

  1. Access to first-party data
  2. Closed loop attribute, allowing brands to draw a direct line from ad to purchase
  3. Return on the retailer relationship
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Once a popular marketing tool among other retailers, convenience stores operators like Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. (Gulp Media), Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. (Casey's Access) and Media, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. (Goose Media Network) have been making inroads. 

Looking at the convenience channel specifically, Walton pointed out several factors that make c-stores "an excellent" space for retail media:

  • Increased frequency: The average c-store shopper is in a c-store 2.5 times a week.
  • Impulse oriented and impressionable ads at the pump: Forty percent of consumers would be enticed to go inside the store. 
  • Single-purchase channel: Nearly all in-store trips (95%) end with a purchase. 
  • Specific pack sizes: An overwhelming majority of consumers (71%) discover new products in convenience allowing brands to trial, test and learn. 

According to Walton, retail media networks are not just a good fit for inside the store; c-store operators can also leverage their forecourt space. "Consumers are getting things done," she said. "Eighty-one percent of fueling customers continue spending money — and most involve getting food."

Additionally, 68% of people say they notice ads on the way to shop in person, she noted. That makes ad placement at fuel locations an ideal spot for brands. According to a GSTV study, within three hours of a fuel transaction consumers spend more across all retail channels. 

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo took place May 14-16 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The annual trade show features new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations. The Supplier Showcase and Innovation Awards Ceremony kicked off the gathering on May 13.

The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds