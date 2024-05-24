Leveraging the Forecourt to Drive Impulse Sales

Once a popular marketing tool among other retailers, convenience stores operators like Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. (Gulp Media), Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. (Casey's Access) and Media, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. (Goose Media Network) have been making inroads.

Looking at the convenience channel specifically, Walton pointed out several factors that make c-stores "an excellent" space for retail media:

Increased frequency: The average c-store shopper is in a c-store 2.5 times a week.

The average c-store shopper is in a c-store 2.5 times a week. Impulse oriented and impressionable ads at the pump: Forty percent of consumers would be enticed to go inside the store.

Forty percent of consumers would be enticed to go inside the store. Single-purchase channel: Nearly all in-store trips (95%) end with a purchase.

Nearly all in-store trips (95%) end with a purchase. Specific pack sizes: An overwhelming majority of consumers (71%) discover new products in convenience allowing brands to trial, test and learn.

According to Walton, retail media networks are not just a good fit for inside the store; c-store operators can also leverage their forecourt space. "Consumers are getting things done," she said. "Eighty-one percent of fueling customers continue spending money — and most involve getting food."

Additionally, 68% of people say they notice ads on the way to shop in person, she noted. That makes ad placement at fuel locations an ideal spot for brands. According to a GSTV study, within three hours of a fuel transaction consumers spend more across all retail channels.

