Convenience Stores Hit the Sweet Spot With Consumers

"The No. 1 trip driver is a carbonated beverage and [shoppers] are looking for something to go with it," Buss Stillman said during "The Untapped Potential of Convenience Retail" session at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Drilling down deeper into the candy and snacks category, she noted:

75% of salty snack shoppers are in a convenience store once a week;

One in five salty snack shoppers are in a c-store every day;

48% of candy shoppers are in a convenience store once a week;

25% of candy shoppers are in a c-store every day; and

11.8% of all inside sales come from the candy and snacks category.

Opportunity Knocks

Media, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. is on a foodservice journey to become a go-to food retailer, and part of the journey is adjacent categories.

"We are driving with foodservice and we also want you to pick up a candy bar, an energy bar or a bag of chips. It's about building the basket," explained Leslie Edmiston, senior category manager – tobacco and snacks at Wawa. "But we really want to meet the consumer's shopping occasion."

Kwik Trip Inc. also sees opportunity with candy and snacks. The La Crosse, Wis.-based convenience store retailer is well positioned with its bakery offering and private-label line, according to Jackie Stalsberg, category manager – center store at Kwik Trip.

The c-store chain also sees its loyalty program — with more than 4 million members — as a key driver of candy and snacks sales, especially when it comes to Generation Z and innovation.

"Gen Z is always willing to try the new item and we can drive them with digital coupons," she said, adding Kwik Trip is doing work around personalization with this demographic."

Introducing Innovation

The convenience retailer is only one side of the innovation equation. According to Edmiston, if manufacturers and suppliers want to capitalize on innovative products, they have to make it easy for the retailers to bring the items into the store and sell them.

Tim Young, business account manager at Crossmark, agreed. "First and foremost, listen to your retailer. Understand their needs and make it simple for them," he advised suppliers, adding it would be a good idea to visit with their retailer partners and get a firsthand look at their stores.

Looking at the candy and snacks category, Edmiston did call out some new trends in innovation like freeze-dried candy, mashups and Asian-infused brands. "I am excited to see innovation coming back. It excites customers and brings them back to the category," she said.

But new products lead to an age-old problem: How do you find the space to add them to the merchandising mix? "The data is your friend," Young explained. "Data tends to take the emotion out of the decisions."

Edmiston echoed this advice. "Operators are hungry for data. Show them how and where [the products] play," she added.

Inflation Woes

Similar to other areas of the c-store, the candy and snacks category is not immune to the economic pressures the consumers are facing. According to Stalsberg, Kwik Trip customers are price shopping and taking advantage of coupons.

"We are constantly looking to bundle items to keep that basket," she said.

Wawa's customers still have that $20 in their wallet, but that $20 is being stretched, Edmiston pointed out.

"Largely, they want the brands that they want but they are buying one less," she said. "We are still seeing our loyal customers in our stores, but we are seeing them less. We are all in this limbo space: What does it mean for the category? What does it mean for the basket?"

To overcome these challenges, retailers should leverage their loyalty programs, Young added.

