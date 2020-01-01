Lid Boss Touchless Lid Dispenser

Lid Boss Touchless Lid DispenserCustomers wave their hand in front of the motion sensor to dispense a single lid.
Lid Boss keeps beverage container lids safe and sanitized while being stored. Customers need only to wave their hand in front of the unit's motion sensor to dispense a single lid, providing less opportunity for germ transmission and a greater sense of security. Lid Boss also cuts down on discarded lid costs for operators. The unit's footprint is just eight inches wide, and its lightweight, compact design fits any beverage serving area.