Lily's Sweets Gummies

The Hershey Co.'s Lily’s brand introduces two new products: Lily's Sweet Fruity Gummy Bear Friends and Lily's Tart and Tasty Sour Gummy Worms. The naturally flavored gummy bears deliver a whimsical hint of nostalgia in raspberry, strawberry, orange and lemon flavors. The sour gummy worms are perfect for sour lovers with a mix of lemon-raspberry and apple-peach flavors. Both sweet and sour treats have less than one gram of total sugar. Lily's products are gluten-free, fair trade certified, and made with non-GMO ingredients. They are sold in 1.8-ounce bags at retailers nationwide.