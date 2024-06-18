Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

Lipton Hard Iced Tea, produced by Fifco USA, adds Citrus Green Tea to its flavor portfolio. Available in 24-ounce cans, the new sweet and citrus-based flavor offering will join Lipton's lineup of 5% ABV, noncarbonated alcoholic beverages inspired by its traditional nonalcoholic teas, including Lemon, Peach, Half & Half and Strawberry. All five flavors can be found in a 12-can variety pack, with Citrus Green Tea, Lemon and Peach also available as a single-serve 24-ounce can. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is available at retailers and convenience stores across 20 states with more roll outs expected soon.