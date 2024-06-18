 Skip to main content

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

The sweet, citrus-based malt beverage joins the lineup of 5% ABV, noncarbonated alcoholic beverages inspired by Lipton's traditional nonalcoholic teas.
Lipton Hard Iced Tea, produced by Fifco USA, adds Citrus Green Tea to its flavor portfolio. Available in 24-ounce cans, the new sweet and citrus-based flavor offering will join Lipton's lineup of 5% ABV, noncarbonated alcoholic beverages inspired by its traditional nonalcoholic teas, including Lemon, Peach, Half & Half and Strawberry. All five flavors can be found in a 12-can variety pack, with Citrus Green Tea, Lemon and Peach also available as a single-serve 24-ounce can. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is available at retailers and convenience stores across 20 states with more roll outs expected soon.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea

