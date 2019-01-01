Push Beverages is reviving a regional favorite, Liquid Lightning Energy Drink. Featuring a light berry flavor, Liquid Lightning boasts a wide array of "energy boosters," including D-ribose, caffeine, insositol, taurine, glucuronolactone, panax ginseng extract and high doses of B vitamins, known to help the body deal with stress and eliminate the "crash" that often occurs after the energy boost. The revival includes a can redesign and resizing (12 ounces), along with replacing high fructose corn syrup with pure cane sugar. New regular and zero-calorie versions are available.