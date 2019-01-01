Loacker Duality Chocolate Bar

Press enter to search
The bar mixes the flavor profiles of chocolate, hazelnut and caramel.
Loacker's Duality Chocolate Bar is two-sided for the ultimate taste experience. It features dual layers of chocolate — white caramel and 38 percent milk cocoa — melted over wafer crispies. The bar mixes the flavor profiles of chocolate, hazelnut and caramel with Loacker's premium wafers. The product contains no preservatives or added colors or flavors. The suggested retail price is $1.50 to $1.99 per bar.

