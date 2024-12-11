Love's Advances Growth Plans With Network Updates
Love's Truck Care and Speedco comprise an over-the-road truck maintenance network with more than 430 locations, more than 1,400 service bays and 1,100 roadside service trucks. Love's is also the exclusive warranty repair and campaign recall service provider for Freightliner and International trucks.
In honor of its 60th year in business, Love's introduced an improvement and expansion plan, which includes adding 20 to 25 new locations and updating between 35 to 40 existing stores.
Of the sites renovated, four stores will be completely rebuilt to make it easier for customers to fuel up and get the amenities they need, the company said at the time of the announcement earlier this year. Locations will also get additional food and restaurant options, along with services like RV hookups and truck washes.
Additionally, to support professional drivers, plans called for adding 10 new full-service Speedco locations next to travel stops, 50 maintenance bays and approximately 60 emergency roadside vehicles to its network.
Oklahoma City-based Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 652 locations in 42 states. It has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.