Love's Advances Growth Plans With Network Updates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops continues to build upon the improvement and expansion plan the company introduced earlier this year by strategically enhancing its over-the-road preventative maintenance network.

In the last few months, the company opened three new Speedco facilities and rebuilt an older Love's Truck Care shop into a full-service Speedco. Love's also expanded its truck wash network to 11 locations in nine states.

The new and remodeled locations can be found next to Love's stores in:

Benson, Ariz. (rebuilt and expanded)

West Memphis, Ark. (new truck wash)

Wichita, Kan. (new Speedco with truck wash)

North Lima, Ohio (new)

Baker City, Ore. (new)

Troy, Texas (new truck wash)

In total, these locations add 11 truck service bays, six service trucks and five truck wash bays to Love's network.