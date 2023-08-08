Love's Kicks Off New Incentive Program for Diesel Mechanics & Technicians

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops recently awarded 96 Truck Care and Speedco diesel technicians and mechanics more than $520,000 in lifetime achievement bonuses for reaching career milestones in billed repair labor.

The recipients are the first to receive bonus payouts as part of a new incentive program tied to light mechanical repair work on commercial trucks.

"This new incentive for our dedicated team members in our shops is like none other in the industry," said Gary Price, executive vice president for Love's. "At a time when there's high demand for skilled diesel technicians and mechanics, our light mechanical bonuses will reward our employees for their hard work, help us attract and retain top talent and position us to provide even better service for America's professional truck drivers."

Diesel technicians and mechanics are eligible for their first lifetime achievement bonus when they achieve $500,000 in billed repair labor during their time at Love's. The company awards the second bonus at the $1 million milestone. Employees who have completed the Diesel Technician Apprenticeship Program also are eligible to receive an annual productivity bonus tied to repair labor.

Love's has worked to build up its support network for truck care and professional drivers through both training and incentive programs. The company recently hit a notable milestone with 300 diesel technicians graduating from its Truck Care Academy since the program opened in April 2022. It has also given out more than $2.3 million in bonuses to 140 Gemini Motor Transport drivers as an award for their commitment to safety.

Love's currently has the largest over-the-road workforce of diesel technicians and mechanics, with 10 new Truck Care and Speedco locations opening in the past year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.