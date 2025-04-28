 Skip to main content

Love's Rebrands Trillium Energy Solutions

The shift to Love's Alternative Energy streamlines brand equity across driver-facing offerings.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Love's Alternative Energy forecourt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is giving one of its subsidiaries a new name. 

Alternative fueling solutions provider Trillium Energy Solutions will be rebranded as Love's Alternative Energy. The rebranding is part of an effort to streamline and maximize Love's brand equity across driver-facing offerings in the marketplace, the company said. 

Love’s Alternative Energy branding and messaging will be introduced at the company's booth during the ACT Expo, taking place in Anaheim, Calif., from April 28-May 1.

"As alternative energy solutions continue to grow, this rebrand is a natural evolution of Trillium's legacy, and expansion of the Love's value proposition to provide customer segments with fueling options at public and private facilities across the U.S. and Canada," said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Alternative Energy for Love's. "Trillium brings more than 30 years of experience serving customers in the refuse and transit space, while Love's has strong relationships with fleets and the public traveling across America's highways. That's a powerful combination for fleet operators and motorists looking to reduce costs and emissions."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Tom Love, the late founder of Love's, was instrumental in the 2016 acquisition of Trillium because he knew innovation would be what sustained Love's and carry it into the future, according to the company. Most recently, Love's Alternative Energy completed its acquisition of U.S. Energy's compressed natural gas dispensing network. The deal includes 41 stations across 15 states in the United States and three stations in Canada. 

Love's Alternative Energy is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds