Love's Rebrands Trillium Energy Solutions
Tom Love, the late founder of Love's, was instrumental in the 2016 acquisition of Trillium because he knew innovation would be what sustained Love's and carry it into the future, according to the company. Most recently, Love's Alternative Energy completed its acquisition of U.S. Energy's compressed natural gas dispensing network. The deal includes 41 stations across 15 states in the United States and three stations in Canada.
Love's Alternative Energy is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation.
Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.