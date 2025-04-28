Love's Rebrands Trillium Energy Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is giving one of its subsidiaries a new name.

Alternative fueling solutions provider Trillium Energy Solutions will be rebranded as Love's Alternative Energy. The rebranding is part of an effort to streamline and maximize Love's brand equity across driver-facing offerings in the marketplace, the company said.

Love’s Alternative Energy branding and messaging will be introduced at the company's booth during the ACT Expo, taking place in Anaheim, Calif., from April 28-May 1.

"As alternative energy solutions continue to grow, this rebrand is a natural evolution of Trillium's legacy, and expansion of the Love's value proposition to provide customer segments with fueling options at public and private facilities across the U.S. and Canada," said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Alternative Energy for Love's. "Trillium brings more than 30 years of experience serving customers in the refuse and transit space, while Love's has strong relationships with fleets and the public traveling across America's highways. That's a powerful combination for fleet operators and motorists looking to reduce costs and emissions."