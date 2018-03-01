National Carwash Solutions, a manufacturer of commercial car wash systems, cleaning solutions and maintenance services, has released its newest integrated solution. The MacNeil EDGE is a complete, all-in-one tunnel program. This bundled-solution offering to car wash tunnel operators is the latest innovation from MacNeil to provide the easiest path to car wash success with MacNeil’s full lineup of products and services for its customers, according to the company. The MacNeil EDGE program also features ongoing training at its Customer Experience Training Center.