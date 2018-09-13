Make More Money With Your Beer Cooler

I spend a lot of time traveling the country and talking to C-store operators about their business, goals, and what they want to accomplish with the beer category. The most frequent opportunity that operators struggle with? How to grow foot traffic. The key to growing inside sales is increasing foot traffic, and the first step in assessing foot traffic health is to look at your regular shopper base. In C-stores, 98 percent of beer sales are baseline, with just 2 percent attributed to incremental sales1. This means that shoppers come to C-stores with a brand and package in mind. C-store shoppers are habitual. On average, they make 26 trips per month, 85 percent more than non-beer shoppers. They also are loyal. Nearly two in three buy at the same store or chain everyday2 .Lastly, they are particular. If they can’t find their preferred brand and package, 33 percent of beer shoppers will leave and not return3. That’s why maintaining a proper beer assortment is essential.

Four thousand new breweries opened in 20174 and C-store operators are inundated with suppliers coming in every day selling new above-premium products. We know what you’re being asked to do and we understand the business is transforming. However, despite the allure of craft, 72 percent of all beer cases sold in the convenience channel are premium light and economy brands. On top of that, 40 percent of all items sold in C-stores represent 80 percent of revenue. Shelf space is valuable! Too often, we see operators lose focus on their core brands and give valuable cooler space instead to the slow-selling, high-margin SKUs. Fast nickels beat slow dimes every day.