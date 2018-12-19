Maximize the In-Store Shopping Experience to Drive Traffic and Grow Basket Ring

4. Ensure product offerings reflect the needs of modern shoppers. Shoppers increasingly value flexibility, and they’re shifting to a ‘little and often’ mentality where they’re more-often buying products for immediate or same-day consumption. We know table-stake items, such as tobacco and dispensed beverages, are critical for store frequency. Yet, more retailers are expanding grab-and-go sections as part of their strategy to grow baskets.

When it comes to beer, 47 percent of consumers say they plan to buy both beer and prepared food when going to convenience stores. By comparison, 37 percent say they planned to buy beer only, but wound up adding prepared food to their basket10.These figures underscore the importance of meeting customers’ expectations by adding expected items such as prepared foods, as well as the opportunity convenience stores have to grow baskets

5. Consider role of technology-based loyalty programs for your store. Convenience, location and price are the three traditional value propositions for convenience stores. Today, there’s a fourth: loyalty programs. Some 87 percent of shoppers say they want loyalty programs11, and 44 percent of them say they choose a convenience store because of its loyalty program12. This shift toward loyalty programs reflects a new mindset among consumers in how they think about convenience stores and how personalized offers and promotions gets them back in the store more often.

When it comes to beer, inclusion in loyalty programs drives greater conversion. Not only does beer drive consumers to stores, but when it’s included in loyalty programs, the number of beer shoppers and trips from shoppers increases. In a test with a retailer last summer, we saw the number of shoppers increase eightfold and the number of trips from shoppers increases 12 times13. That represents a huge opportunity for c-stores that do not yet have a loyalty program.

These strategies can benefit your stores, help boost your beer sales, and ultimately, grow your business.

