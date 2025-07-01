Making a Splash With Beverages

As a Gen Xer, Jeff Hagans, category manager for Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co., which operates more than 90 convenience stores across North and South Carolina, admitted that "I drink more sodas than I should." He has also been surprised by exotic trends and how younger generations of customers in particular are gravitating more toward flavors, fizzy drinks and enhanced waters.

"This is where we're really missing the boat in c-stores, not getting ahead of the next generation in fountains," Hagans said. "I don't think where we are today is going to play well 10 years from now."

He observed that frozen dispensed beverages are seeing "something of a comeback," adding that Spinx is using the segment for limited-time opportunities and dessert promotions.

Grimes shared that product naming can be used to make beverages stand out from competitors. Huck's names all of its dispensed beverages names like Bigg Swigg, Bigg Chill and its "newest baby," Bigg Swirl. These drink names can also lead to social media excitement, especially when "we send the Bigg Swigg guy to new store openings" and pictures are taken and posted, he explained.

Other insights shared by the retailers include:

Redesigning cups and making color changes can equal a lift in fountain sales.

Fresh Blends frozen drinks and smoothies are a hit.

Iced coffee is gaining in popularity.

There is good vendor funding for promotions, especially in coffee.

Mascots, like Huck's Lucky the dog, are great for social media beverage buzz.

Mystery flavors generate thrills in the beverage aisle.

Chewy ice is more popular than chunky/cubed ice right now.

What Else Is Trending

The panel also featured Suzy Badaracco, president of Culinary Tides Inc., which helps its food industry partners navigate trends. Badaracco revealed that "adventure and excitement through taste," is gaining traction, along with the idea of beverages being a "thrilling comfort" to consumers.

Alcohol-free and low-alcohol drivers are impacting more and more beverage sales, she shared, noting that with the latter, "the only way there's a repeat purchase is if it tastes like the full version. Low alcohol affords consumers the ability to blend in, which eliminates the stress of standing out in social situations."

Low-alcohol beverages are sought out most often by Gen Z and millennials, according to Badaracco. Craft beer and spirits, including mocktails and zero-proof cocktails, are the leading non-alcoholic beverages, while kombucha and fermented drinks lead in functional beverages,

Badaracco encouraged the audience to think about "drinking outside the box" when it comes to displays and promotions that combine foodservice and beverages. "Foodservice needs to play with retail a bit more," she said.

Her "surprise" endcap suggestions include:

Create a "Make Your Own Drink" kit with one canned or bottled alcohol, one mixer and one add-in.

Have a "flavor booster" station offering beverage or add-in liquids that enhance both foodservice and packaged drinks; rotate it seasonally.

Do unexpected pairings of shelf-stable items with foodservice beverages, inspiring more impulse purchases "from aisle to aperitif."

Make "grab-and-go" boxed sets, pairing salty snacks with beverages that take customers beyond the cooler displays.

Give shoppers dinner party ideas, especially around holiday time, pairing canned cocktails with hot cocoa and peppermint sticks, for example.

"Consumers value authenticity, convenience and a sense of adventure in their beverage choices today," Badaracco concluded. "Elevated experiences make up the backbone of many trends, but remember, it does not always mean higher cost."

The 10th annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, held May 8-9 in Denver, was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to strengthen their foodservice business.

