 Skip to main content

MamaMancini's Flame Grilled Paninis

The heat-and-eat offerings are available in seven on-trend flavors.
MamaMancini's Flame Grilled Paninis in clamshell packaging for retail
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

MamaMancini's introduces Flame Grilled Paninis, a unique heat-and-eat offering. Featuring smoky, crispy, flame-grilled bread, the paninis are available in seven on-trend flavors including Chicken Bacon Ranch, Nashville Hot and Meatball Parmesan. Transparent packaging showcases the quality of the fully cooked paninis, which are ready to enjoy in minutes. Each 10-ounce Flame Grilled Panini carries a a suggested retail price of $7.99. 

Other Popular Products

MamaMancini's Flame Grilled Paninis

MamaMancini's Flame Grilled Paninis in clamshell packaging for retail

Countryside Pop Pocket Lighters

BIC Countryside Pop Pocket Lighters

Lula Commerce

Logo for Lula Commerce

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds