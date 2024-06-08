MamaMancini's Flame Grilled Paninis

MamaMancini's introduces Flame Grilled Paninis, a unique heat-and-eat offering. Featuring smoky, crispy, flame-grilled bread, the paninis are available in seven on-trend flavors including Chicken Bacon Ranch, Nashville Hot and Meatball Parmesan. Transparent packaging showcases the quality of the fully cooked paninis, which are ready to enjoy in minutes. Each 10-ounce Flame Grilled Panini carries a a suggested retail price of $7.99.