Mango Habanero Macadamia Nuts

Royal Hawaiian Orchards gives a kick to the snack section with its new Mango Habanero Seasoned Macadamia Nuts. Available in four-ounce bags, the new variety is packed with sweet heat from a combination of natural mango and habanero flavors. Royal Hawaiian Orchards launched a virtual consumer poll featuring three potential new products in July, with Mango Habanero beating out the competing seasonings. With heat and spice growing in popularity, the company believes this is the perfect time to introduce something new into its roasted collection. The new product is designed to provide a quick, healthy and flavorful snack.