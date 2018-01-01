Manitowoc D-Series Ice Storage Bins

Manitowoc introduces a new generation of ice storage bins — the D-Series, which replaces the supplier's current B-Series. D-Series bins have side grips molded into the bin door, which can be opened with one hand, and are self-latching so the door stays in the open position when accessing the ice. Each D-Series bin has an arctic blue polyurethane liner with foam insulation and is wrapped with DuraTech metal finish, a hard and clear coat layer that reduces fingerprints and makes it easier to wipe clean and maintain. D-Series ice storage bins are also shipped with a new ergonomic, NSF-approved, sanitary ice scoop that features a knuckle and thumb guard that helps prevent hand contact with the ice. Additionally, a built-in scoop holder keeps the ice scoop handle above the ice line, free from contamination. Manitowoc has also developed an optional NSF-approved, external scoop holder that can be configured in seven different ways for maximum installation flexibility.