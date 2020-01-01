Docklight Brands' Marley Mellow Mood CBD-Infused Teas are now available in retail locations, including convenience, drug and grocery stores across the United States. The decaffeinated, ready-to-drink teas are made from a custom blend of herbs and infused with 25 milligrams of CBD, allowing drinkers to enjoy a more mellow state of mind, according to the company. The teas are made with high-quality ingredients to promote well-being, such as decaffeinated black and green teas, chamomile, valerian root, and passionflower. The line includes three varieties: Herbal Honey, Peach Raspberry, and Lemon Raspberry. The product has a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 16-ounce can.