Mars Ice Cream Treats

Two new ice cream treats from Mars are beginning to hit store shelves. Dove Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate & Almonds delivers a premium dark chocolate and almond combination in one bar. This mini ice cream bar is proportioned to satisfy any sweet craving, and is available in packs of six. Meanwhile, Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream makes its debut based on the company's recently released Twix Cookie Dough Bars. The new product combines soft cookie dough bites, chopped Twix bars, vanilla ice cream and a caramel swirl. It is sold in pints.