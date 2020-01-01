MasonWays Barefoot Hard Seltzer Merchandisers

MasonWays Indestructible Plastics LLC is manufacturing and drop shipping direct-to-retail custom bases for the Barefoot Hard Seltzer brand. Featuring two unique shapes and sizes, the economically priced merchandisers are color-matched to Barefoot packaging to build brand awareness and create additional impulse sales volume. The fixtures feature special white standout graphics. Designed to hold multipacks, the units also help retailers promote products safely off the floor, away from dirt and foot-traffic abuse, according to the company.​​​​