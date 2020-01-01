MasonWays Dunnage Racks now available with an Optional Anti-Microbial Additive to Control Microbes

Food Safety is top of mind today, retailers are subjected to regular health department inspections. Unsafe storage of food can affect your business and result in fines. MasonWays Dunnage Racks are the perfect platform for storing foodstuffs as well as to display products in the store or outdoors. Elevated Dunnage Rack bases keep food products safe and secure off the floor, preventing contaminants. MasonWays now offers an optional anti-microbial additive to prevent and control microbes. MasonWays unique vented design allows for air flow circulation through top slots.

Many sizes available to fit specific space requirements. Bases carry a 10-year warranty and are NSF approved. Manufactured with USDA approved materials. Compliant with the food industry standards for sanitation against foodborne illnesses. Easy to clean and will not rust.

Bases are impervious to the weather, chemicals and cleaners. MasonWays bases are economically priced Impervious to chemicals and weather. Temperature-resistant from minus 20 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. Units are ideal for use in coolers, freezers, back rooms and food preparation areas. MasonWays Indestructible Plastics, LLC www.masonways.com 800-837-2881 [email protected]