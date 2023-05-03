MasonWays is your source for Innovative C-Store and Fuel Chain Units

After 45 years of providing quality products to the industry we now offer options like built-in hand sanitizers and disposable glove dispensers with our Windshield Washer Refuse and Trash Bins. Part of our “Amenity Line” this unit is Double-Sided and features a hooded trash unit with a generous separate 45-gallon trash liner. Unit is loaded with special features including two paper towel dispensers, two dual three-gallon water buckets, two glove and two Purell hand sanitizer dispensers! Wherever this unit is position customers appreciate it and come back for more fill ups. All in one unit allows your Forecourt to remain uncluttered with this multi-purpose site furnishing unit.

Be prepared for gas and oil spills or leaks to meet regulations with our Emergency Spill Cabinets. Features include a secure locking door for round-the-clock protection to house hazardous clean-up products for rapid responses to accidental spills. Unit is impervious to weather and can be stored outside or next to pump island and comes complete with an optional bolt-down kit. MasonWays strives to develop products that work smarter and harder for your business. For more info please go to www.masonways.com or call 800-837-2881.