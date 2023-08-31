Maverik Adds Comdata Fleet & Fuel Cards to Forecourt Payment Options

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is now accepting Comdata fleet and fuel card payment options at the forecourt across its network of convenience stores.

"Comdata offers fleet cards and fleet fueling services to thousands and we're excited to now be able to serve even more customers on the road with the great food, products, value, service and convenience that Maverik is known for," said Kerby Cate, director of commercial fuels marketing at Maverik.

[Read more: Maverik Teams With Rockstar Energy to Offer Exclusive Summer Flavor]

In addition to its robust acceptance portfolio, Comdata Fleet Cards provide fuel savings and consistent investment in new ways to improve the customer experience. Teaming up with Maverik, which is well known for fueling customers' road trip adventures for more than 95 years, is natural fit, according to the company.

"At Comdata, we are extremely excited to partner with a historic brand like Maverik," said Matthew Miller, vice president of merchant services, FLEETCOR. "Our fleet clients will have the benefit of Comdata acceptance at premier locations, while continuing to receive the service excellence they have come to expect."

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients' interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry.

[Read more: Maverik Opens 400th C-store]

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Maverik now operates more than 800 stores in 20 states through its newest acquisition of the Kum & Go convenience store chain. The deal closed on Aug. 29.