Maverik Bakes Up National Cookie Day Offer for Loyalty Members

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4 with a special offer for its loyal Adventure Club and Nitro card members.

Members can enjoy 50 percent off one cookie per transaction or receive one free cookie that day, respectively.

Maverik introduced its s'mores stuffed cookies this past summer, which were embraced by customers, according to the company. Due to the success of the offering, Maverik has expanded the line with a new stuffed mint cookie variety, which is launching just in time for the holiday season.

The newest treat consists of a rich chocolate cookie with mint fondant filling, serving as a compliment to Maverik's collection of other baked goods like muffins, cinnamon rolls and additional cookie flavors.

"Maverik fans love our stuffed cookies and presenting a traditional seasonal flavor combination in a new and creative way is really fun for Cookie Day," said Kyle Lore, Maverik's corporate research and development chef. "We're continually innovating our fresh-baked treats and our stuffed cookies will be a staple accompanying other recipes featuring real butter, cane sugar, and other high-quality ingredients."

The c-store chain has previously provided customers with other deals on specialized baked goods and hot foods. In September, Maverik introduced a birthday cake doughnut as part of its 95th anniversary celebration, while earlier in the year it acknowledged National Burrito Day with a host of specialty offerings.

Additionally, Adventure Club and Nitro card members can enjoy daily deals, not only on cookies, but also on drinks, food and fuel.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates more than 400 convenience stores across 12 western states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Maverik doubled its network with the acquisition of Kum & Go in August.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.