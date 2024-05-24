Maverik Fuels Summer Adventure With New Promotions

The Return of Smoked Meats

Following the success of its smoked meats program last year, Maverik will introduce a smoked brisket breakfast and lunch offerings throughout the summer. Maverik-only locations will feature a two-meat and mac bowl, a pepper jack mac, smoked brisket, smoked pork, and a green chili smoked pork burrito. Kum & Go locations will feature the brisket burritos and a pulled pork sandwich.

Fountain Frenzy Savings

Maverik and Kum & Go rewards members can redeem additional summer savings with the 89-cent Fountain Frenzy through Oct. 1. The deal will be available for up to a large size fountain drink across all stores. Both Maverik Adventure Club and Kum & Go's &Rewards members can choose from a selection of soda flavors with their choice of a to-go cup with cubed or nugget ice.

Selection of Sweet Treats

Both convenience brands now offer the same doughnuts, including variations like cake doughnuts, bars and fritters. Staples include the chocolate and maple bar, and triangle glazed doughnuts. Available for a limited time, doughnut lovers can also purchase the s'mores doughnut, which will be available from July 3 through Oct. 1.

Additionally, oversized cookies are now available at all Maverik and Kum & Go locations. Standard flavor offerings include Macachocacoconut (Maverik's prized macadamia nut, chocolate chip and coconut), peanut butter cup and chocolate chip. A favorite from last summer returns with the s'mores stuffed cookie available in stores from July 3 through Oct. 1.

For even easier checkout at Maverik locations, the c-store retailer recently debuted Nitro Mobile Pay. With this new feature, Maverik's Adventure Club's upgraded Nitro Card members can scan and pay while receiving Nitro level benefits using a QR code in store and an authorization code at the pump vs. having to carry and swipe a physical Nitro card.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik acquired Kum & Go last year. Together, the two brands serve customers in more than 800 convenience stores.