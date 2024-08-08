Maverik Makes Progress on Colorado Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop continues to expand in the Mountain West through the rebranding of Kum & Go convenience stores.

The chain's most recent rebranded store, located at 3525 Spectrum Air Way in Colorado Springs, Colo., held a community event on Aug. 2. Within the last three months, Maverik has rebranded 27 stores in Colorado Springs and is on track to complete 93 rebrands across Colorado by the end of August.

Nearly a year after completing its acquisition of Kum & Go and six months after it began rebranding Colorado locations, Maverik operates more than 124 c-stores in the state with 2,200-plus team members. New CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet plans to continue leading Maverik as a growth company and integrate Maverik and Kum & Go brands' fuel, foodservice and in-store product offerings, as Convenience Store News previously reported.