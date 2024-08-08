 Skip to main content

Maverik Makes Progress on Colorado Expansion

The retailer hosted a community event in Colorado Springs to showcase the store's new look and hold a Q&A session.
Angela Hanson
Community event & donation in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop continues to expand in the Mountain West through the rebranding of Kum & Go convenience stores. 

The chain's most recent rebranded store, located at 3525 Spectrum Air Way in Colorado Springs, Colo., held a community event on Aug. 2. Within the last three months, Maverik has rebranded 27 stores in Colorado Springs and is on track to complete 93 rebrands across Colorado by the end of August.

Nearly a year after completing its acquisition of Kum & Go and six months after it began rebranding Colorado locations, Maverik operates more than 124 c-stores in the state with 2,200-plus team members. New CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet plans to continue leading Maverik as a growth company and integrate Maverik and Kum & Go brands' fuel, foodservice and in-store product offerings, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The community event featured a question-and-answer session addressing Maverik's rapid expansion through rebranding. The choice to rebrand in Colorado allowed the adventure-themed, family-owned brand to serve even more Colorado customers with what they already love about Maverik, including awesome values of fuel, snacks and drinks galore, great food, a clean and welcoming stop, unforgettable service and adventure, the company stated.

In keeping with its longstanding support of education, local hunger and affordable housing, Maverik also presented a $25,000 donation to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in recognition of its critical work supporting military, veterans, individuals and families in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. The donation will help support the center fill its five food pantries in the Springs and rural areas such as Pueblo, Trinidad, Westcliff and Monte Vista.

Maverik will host another community event at a newly rebranded c-store in Denver on Aug. 23 to celebrate the completion of its Colorado rebranding. 

Together, Maverik and Kum & Go serve customers in more than 830 convenience stores in 20 states, ranging from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

