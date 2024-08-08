Maverik Makes Progress on Colorado Expansion
The community event featured a question-and-answer session addressing Maverik's rapid expansion through rebranding. The choice to rebrand in Colorado allowed the adventure-themed, family-owned brand to serve even more Colorado customers with what they already love about Maverik, including awesome values of fuel, snacks and drinks galore, great food, a clean and welcoming stop, unforgettable service and adventure, the company stated.
In keeping with its longstanding support of education, local hunger and affordable housing, Maverik also presented a $25,000 donation to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in recognition of its critical work supporting military, veterans, individuals and families in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. The donation will help support the center fill its five food pantries in the Springs and rural areas such as Pueblo, Trinidad, Westcliff and Monte Vista.
Maverik will host another community event at a newly rebranded c-store in Denver on Aug. 23 to celebrate the completion of its Colorado rebranding.
Together, Maverik and Kum & Go serve customers in more than 830 convenience stores in 20 states, ranging from the Midwest to the West Coast.
Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.