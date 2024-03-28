Maverik Enhances Kum & Go's Digital Presence

Additions to the existing &Rewards program include:

2 cents off every gallon with no limits that will never expire when customers use their & Rewards account

Double the points per dollar spent in-store

Double the points per gallon pumped

250 points equivalent to $2.50 spend in store

1 cent per point redemption value and ability to convert points to & Rewards cash in the app or online in increments starting at 250

Digital punch cards with no expiration offering buy 10, get one free on fresh food, hot and cold drinks, energy drinks and whole pizzas

Exclusive deals and freebie Fridays every week

A free extra-large fountain beverage with sign-up

"This enhancement will create unity with Maverik's raving fans' favorite Rewards program, the Adventure Club, ranked the top c-store loyalty program in Newsweek's America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024," said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer of Maverik. "The improvement will highlight a similar experience across both brands' Rewards programs, so whether shopping at Kum & Go or Maverik, the experience our customers come to know, and love will be comparable."

[Read more: Maverik CEO Steps Down]

Pre-existing rewards, including points and fuel savings, will transfer to the new program. Points will retain the same value, reflected in a one-time adjustment to members' point total on March 27. The upgrades will replace the mobile fuel pay feature and the ability to convert points to fuel discounts.

For the refreshed website and app, customers will need to reset their password to keep track of their new benefits. The content on the app will continue to support all the program's features.

Maverik intends to keep its Adventure Club rewards and Kum & Go's program separate for the time being.

Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. With the addition of Kum & Go, Maverik's footprint includes more than 800 locations. The retailer recently made its foray into California and Montana.