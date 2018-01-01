McCormick Grill Mates Beef Jerky & Steak Bites

McCormick Grill Mates Beef Jerky & Steak BitesEach protein-rich product is seasoned with Grill Mates seasonings.
McCormick's Grill Mates brand is entering the beef jerky market. Gourmet beef jerky company Red Truck is launching McCormick Grill Mates Beef Jerky and McCormick Grill Mates Steak Bites. Each protein-rich product is seasoned with Grill Mates seasonings and ready to enjoy right out the bag. The initial varieties include: Brown Sugar Bourbon Beef Jerky, Smokehouse Maple Beef Jerky, and Montreal Steak Beef Steak Bites. All the flavors come in a 3-ounce peg-ready bag with eye-catching graphics, according to Red Truck.