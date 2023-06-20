Hormel Foods brings a new flavor to its Corn Nuts brand inspired by elotes, a classic Mexican corn snack roasted and served right on the cob. The new Mexican Style Street Corn variety combines chili and citrus with the distinct Corn Nuts crunch to create an on-the-go snack or tasty addition to a packed lunch or snack drawer, according to the company. Packed in neon green bags, Mexican Style Street Corn Nuts are now available at convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores.