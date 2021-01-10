10/01/2021
Microburst Energy Gummies
With Microburst Energy Gummies, consumers can get an energy fix and satisfy their sweet tooth all in one. Three gummies offer as much caffeine as most 12-ounce energy drinks. Consumers can also take one gummy at a time for bursts of energy throughout the day. Additionally, the product provides a synergistic blend of ingredients designed to enhance mood, increase focus, and provide a long-lasting boost of energy.