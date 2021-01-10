Advertisement
10/01/2021

Microburst Energy Gummies

Three gummies offer as much caffeine as most 12-ounce energy drinks.
With Microburst Energy Gummies, consumers can get an energy fix and satisfy their sweet tooth all in one. Three gummies offer as much caffeine as most 12-ounce energy drinks. Consumers can also take one gummy at a time for bursts of energy throughout the day. Additionally, the product provides a synergistic blend of ingredients designed to enhance mood, increase focus, and provide a long-lasting boost of energy. 

