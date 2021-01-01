MicroGold Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray is an effective cleaner that kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces. While common disinfectants last a few short minutes, the additional benefit of an antimicrobial is that it suppresses the growth of infectious microorganisms, according to the manufacturer. The spray's suggested retail price is $9.99 for 16 ounces, $14.99 for 24 ounces, and $59.99 for 128 ounces.