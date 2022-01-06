Mike’s Hard Lemonade brings back the 90s with the launch of Mike's Hard Freeze, a collection of four refreshing throwback flavors designed to remind consumers of their favorite slushy flavors. The new beverages are inspired by 90's nostalgia with throwback flavors, colors and packaging. The four varieties are: Blue Freeze, which tastes like a melted blue raspberry slushy; Red Freeze, which tastes like the classic red cherry berry slushy; White Freeze, which is inspired by a creamsicle flavor; and Pink Freeze, which tastes like a pink lemonade slushy. All four flavors have a 5 percent ABV and are featured in a 12-can variety pack. The Blue Freeze and Red Freeze beverages are also available in 23.5-ounce single-serve cans.