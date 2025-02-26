Milano White Chocolate Cookies
White chocolate teams with fruit-flavored biscuits in an extension of Pepperidge Farm's Milano line.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Creamy white chocolate and bright fruit flavors come together in Milano White Chocolate Cookies from Pepperidge Farm. The white chocolate base is sandwiched between two biscuits, which are available in Strawberry, Lemon and Coconut varieties. The suggested retail price is $5.09 for a 7-ounce bag. According to the company, 58% of white chocolate lovers prefer white exclusively over milk or dark chocolate.